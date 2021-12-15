Artisan Baking Company Secret Kiwi Kitchen Announces Partnership With Leading Meal Kit Business

After first hitting the shelves of New Zealand’s major retailers late last year, award-winning artisan baking mix company Secret Kiwi Kitchen has just announced it has teamed up with HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit company.

Secret Kiwi Kitchen’s Buttermilk Waffle & Pancake mix is now available as an add-on to the hugely popular meal plans Hello Fresh delivers daily to thousands of homes and families across New Zealand.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with HelloFresh,” says Clare Gallagher, who co-founded the company with Lauren Lulu Taylor in August 2020. “It’s such a significant milestone for us,” adds Lulu. “HelloFresh has a passion for delivering high-quality food to its customers, just like us, and we’re delighted to be working alongside them to bring tasty, wholesome food to the plates of Kiwis.”

HelloFresh makes it easy to serve up delicious, home-cooked dinners delivering easy-to-follow recipes and fresh ingredients to doorsteps each week. And now with Secret Kiwi Kitchen’s top-selling, award-winning pancake mix being included in their range, there’s even more choice for families.

“Our pancake mix is made with real vanilla bean extract and makes perfectly light and fluffy pancakes or crispy-edged waffles. Perfect any time of the day,” says Clare.

So how did the women-led start-up based on the North Shore rise through the ranks to become the mix of choice for HelloFresh?

“We’re not like other baking mixes,” says Lulu. “We use the finest New Zealand ingredients and have developed our recipes so that we are second to none! And we stand by that with every single one of our products. Good isn’t good enough. We will only sell the best.”

“There are plenty of baking mixes out there, but we wanted to create products that changed the perception of baking mixes,” adds Clare. “They don’t have to be tasteless or made from cheap ingredients. And the feedback we receive from our customers, that tells us we have got something very special here.”

So where to next for Secret Kiwi Kitchen?

“We have some really exciting new products in the pipeline and we’re currently in talks with a major distributor in Australia and another in Singapore,” says Lulu, “but we’ll reveal that news in the New Year.”

“What matters most to us, is that our customers are happy and continue to enjoy what we bring to market. And for now, we are delighted with the response we have had so far,” adds Clare.

If you would like to know more about the Secret Kiwi Kitchen journey and what Clare and Lulu have planned next, please let us know and we can arrange an interview.

© Scoop Media

