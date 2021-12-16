Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Karma Drinks Donates $12,000 To Local Hospo

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Hands Up 4 Hospo

Without a doubt, lockdowns are challenging for everyone, but the hardest hit is the hospitality industry. The continued restrictions and lockdowns have taken their toll on the people who make our hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes places of fun, friendship and community. Hope for the survival of many hospitality businesses depends on help, from Government and within the hospitality sector itself.

So pooling our resources and knowledge of the industry, Stoddart NZ and Restaurant & Cafe magazine have created an online auction called Hands Up 4 Hospo. The auction will run on TradeMe over the coming weeks, with proceeds going to hospitality businesses through an online application process. With an array of items donated by a cross-section of New Zealand businesses, the willingness to give has been a ray of hope in an otherwise dire situation.

Led by Stoddart NZ, we are putting all our efforts behind the Hands Up 4 Hospo Auction. Supported by fantastic suppliers who have stepped up to get in behind the project, and some exciting, innovative, and unique donated items are up for auction.

A little donation from many means that collectively we can help hospo keep the lights on.

"Over the past eighteen months, our team have fielded many calls from suppliers asking how they could help business owners. Those hardest hit in terms of revenue losses caused by lockdowns," said Tania Walters, publisher of Restaurant & Cafe magazine.

"Stoddart NZ have stepped up to support the project, and it is with their backing and resources that we have been able to get this project off the ground," said Walters.

"Suppliers from across New Zealand, also impacted by the lockdowns, have generously given items for the auction to help raise funds," said Walters.

"This project is a collaboration of Kiwi businesses, those who acknowledge how big the struggle is for small business owners," said Adrian Dixon, Country Manager of Stoddart NZ.

The Hands Up 4 Hospo auction is where consumers and businesses, both within the hospo sector and outside, can show their support by donating or bidding on an item.

The funds from the auction are paid out on a share basis to hospitality businesses through an online application system managed by a panel of industry representatives from Stoddart NZ and Restaurant & Cafe magazine.

"We don't know how much money we can raise, but even paying a power account for an operator at this stage would help," said Dixon.

"We ask that you consider supporting this project. It is a fundraiser for the hospo businesses that have been at the coalface of the lockdown, carrying the heavy load and cost of the pandemic. Keeping their business afloat and workers employed in emotionally, mentally and financially exhausting circumstances," said Walters.

