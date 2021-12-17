Budget Tight This Christmas? Why Not Give Flowers!

It’s that time of year again where gift giving and merry making are the order of the day. But, for many households, the current pandemic has meant tightening the purse strings. As a result, spreading Christmas cheer through giving gifts seems to be taking a backseat. While some are opting not to give any gifts at all, others are planning on giving smaller, homemade gifts instead. Those who might not have the time or talent to make homemade gifts but who also don’t want to give up gift giving entirely are seeking out budget-friendly items that might not be as extravagant, but which are meaningful to the recipient.

Of all the options available to this last category of individual, flowers are likely one of the best. This is because fresh flowers look and smell delightful, and offer a sense of joy, peace, and love to those on the receiving end. Furthermore, just about everyone (including men – don’t let stereotypes mislead you!) loves to receive a bouquet that’s been specially selected for them. Flowers can also function as a communal or individual gift, and it is possible to build bouquets that fit within a given budget. This means that you have the option of giving one bigger bouquet for a whole family to enjoy, or make up smaller individual bunches – whatever you can afford.

Another reason why flowers are great gifts is that they’re easily deliverable – both locally and internationally. Some florists like Ilam Florist in Christchurch even deliver up until Christmas Eve. This means that it’s possible to give someone a fresh, beautiful gift, regardless of whether or not you’ll be physically seeing each other on Christmas Day. So, don’t let harder economic times deter you from giving gifts to your loved ones if you want to – they’ll probably love some flowers!

