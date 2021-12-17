Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NexDo Home Services App Secures $2M For Growth

Friday, 17 December 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: NexDo

NexDo has now raised over $2 million in total funding, including over $1.5 million in seed capital from venture capital firm Maker Partners to expand its home services platform.

NexDo Founder Sakshin Niranjan

The Auckland-based company's app, which connects customers with vetted and qualified service providers for home cleaning, lawn mowing, and other home services, has been aggressive in its growth over the last 12 months focussing heavily on the Auckland region.

NexDo founder and majority stakeholder Sakshin Niranjan says the new investment will be used to "expand the business into new markets, build out the platform's technology, and assist with geographic expansion plans into Wellington and Christchurch within the next 12 months."

"We're really excited about this round of funding," Niranjan says. "It will help us bring our platform to more people and make it even easier for them to get quality home services."

The round of raise was led by Maker - a newly established early stage venture capital fund with a focus on scaling New Zealand’s best innovators, new thinkers and producers. The partnership is a collaboration between Ex Morrison & Co/Infratil CEO Marko Bogoievski, Ex Spark exec & Spark Ventures founder/CEO Rod Snodgress, Serial Entrepreneur/early stage investor Jonathan Reid, and Entrepreneur/prolific technologist Hemant Walter-Rao.

Sakshin Niranjan helped launch ride-share company Ola in New Zealand in competition to Uber before leaving to start his latest venture NexDo and has the full support of the investors and highly experienced board of directors.

Consumers have received the app well, with over 5000 customers serviced throughout Auckland alone. NexDo has plans to increase this number and with the new investment by adding new services, improving the customer experience via the app and expanding geographically into other New Zealand cities such as Christchurch, Wellington, etc.

NexDo is an app that connects customers with vetted and qualified service providers for home cleaning, gardening, and other home services. NexDo has now raised over $2 million. Launched in late 2019, NexDo is a mobile app that connects customers with vetted and qualified service providers for home cleaning, lawn mowing, mobile car washing, pest control and other home services. They aim to deliver unprecedented service quality to kiwi homes and to empower local businesses at the same time.

Maker leads pre-seed and seed stage investment rounds. Focused on purpose-driven world-class innovators, new thinkers and producers, Maker is looking to build a portfolio of disruptive new products or platforms operating in existing value chains. With a quality over quantity mandate Maker provides access to proven expertise and experience. It is the fund for Entrepreneurs who have the potential to make a real difference. Its Partners, Investors and Supporters, are amongst the best of the best. Through them, Maker companies gain access to unrivalled knowledge, seasoned networks and support, and a relentless pursuit for growth.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NexDo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today. The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions... More>>


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 