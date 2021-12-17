NexDo Home Services App Secures $2M For Growth

NexDo has now raised over $2 million in total funding, including over $1.5 million in seed capital from venture capital firm Maker Partners to expand its home services platform.

NexDo Founder Sakshin Niranjan

The Auckland-based company's app, which connects customers with vetted and qualified service providers for home cleaning, lawn mowing, and other home services, has been aggressive in its growth over the last 12 months focussing heavily on the Auckland region.

NexDo founder and majority stakeholder Sakshin Niranjan says the new investment will be used to "expand the business into new markets, build out the platform's technology, and assist with geographic expansion plans into Wellington and Christchurch within the next 12 months."

"We're really excited about this round of funding," Niranjan says. "It will help us bring our platform to more people and make it even easier for them to get quality home services."

The round of raise was led by Maker - a newly established early stage venture capital fund with a focus on scaling New Zealand’s best innovators, new thinkers and producers. The partnership is a collaboration between Ex Morrison & Co/Infratil CEO Marko Bogoievski, Ex Spark exec & Spark Ventures founder/CEO Rod Snodgress, Serial Entrepreneur/early stage investor Jonathan Reid, and Entrepreneur/prolific technologist Hemant Walter-Rao.

Sakshin Niranjan helped launch ride-share company Ola in New Zealand in competition to Uber before leaving to start his latest venture NexDo and has the full support of the investors and highly experienced board of directors.

Consumers have received the app well, with over 5000 customers serviced throughout Auckland alone. NexDo has plans to increase this number and with the new investment by adding new services, improving the customer experience via the app and expanding geographically into other New Zealand cities such as Christchurch, Wellington, etc.

NexDo is an app that connects customers with vetted and qualified service providers for home cleaning, gardening, and other home services. NexDo has now raised over $2 million. Launched in late 2019, NexDo is a mobile app that connects customers with vetted and qualified service providers for home cleaning, lawn mowing, mobile car washing, pest control and other home services. They aim to deliver unprecedented service quality to kiwi homes and to empower local businesses at the same time.

Maker leads pre-seed and seed stage investment rounds. Focused on purpose-driven world-class innovators, new thinkers and producers, Maker is looking to build a portfolio of disruptive new products or platforms operating in existing value chains. With a quality over quantity mandate Maker provides access to proven expertise and experience. It is the fund for Entrepreneurs who have the potential to make a real difference. Its Partners, Investors and Supporters, are amongst the best of the best. Through them, Maker companies gain access to unrivalled knowledge, seasoned networks and support, and a relentless pursuit for growth.

© Scoop Media

