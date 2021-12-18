Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Uncool” Adapted Yoga And Pilates, Christchurch Is Studio Of The Year 2021

Saturday, 18 December 2021, 6:46 am
Press Release: Adapted Yoga and Pilates

No one was more surprised to be named NZ Exercise Studio of the Year than the amazing Rebecca and Jeremy Harford from Adapted Yoga and Pilates for the THIRD year in a row.

“We are just so NOT cool. There is no Lululemon here, no one in makeup – we just have every day people who don’t need to be perfect,’ said Rebecca Harford, owner of Adapted Yoga and Pilates.

Adapted Yoga and Pilates attribute their success to one very simple idea. Their classes are about one very simple thing – the person attending. 
“It’s about our client 100% of the time. We’ve found other places tell you what to do but it’s not what we do. We ask you about your goals and the things you want to be able to achieve- and then we listen.” Jeremy stated.

The Exercise Association of NZ is the peak body of support for service providers in NZ and for the third year in a row, these guys have taken the top award from all other providers across the country.

The studio was founded in their garage with only six people – and classes were admittedly right next to Jeremys homemade salami. While the story is not glamorous, it is a story about two amazing business owners who allowed people to be who they are and watched their business thrive.

Rebecca and Jeremy are available for comment throughout December and January.

You can find more about them here.

Website: www.adaptedyogaandpilates.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mondoconnex/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adaptedyogaandpilates

