Eden Park, Australasia's First Stadium To Earn Renowned WELL Health-Safety Seal

Monday, 20 December 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

Eden Park is the first stadium in Australasia to earn the globally recognised WELL Health-Safety seal, an evidence-based, independent accreditation that a building or space has taken necessary steps to prioritise the health and safety of staff, visitors and stakeholders.

"Our venue has always placed the highest importance on health and safety, so receiving the WELL Health-Safety seal just confirms that Eden Park is setting the standard for stadium buildings and public spaces across Australasia," says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer, Nick Sautner.

"We are committed to future-proofing the venue for the generations ahead, and every initiative we engage is carefully considered from both a strategic and an environmental perspective. Choosing to pursue the WELL Health-Safety Rating was an easy decision because it aligns with the Park's values and priorities. We are delighted to be leading the way in health and safety standards for venues in the region. From improved cleaning practices to emergency preparedness programmes, these built-in building and space features constantly promote the wellness of those who work, visit and play at Eden Park.

With Eden Park's 2022 calendar delivering a wealth of sporting matches, concerts and cultural events, the WELL Rating will be a welcome addition for eventgoers in the new year – especially in such an uncertain environment due to COVID. The Park's WELL Rating will install confidence in those who visit the stadium knowing they're in a space that prioritises health and safety of its patrons.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating examines 22 features across several key areas – Cleaning and Sanitisation Procedures, Emergency Preparedness Programs, Health Service Resources, Air and Water Quality Management, and Stakeholder Engagement and Communication – and requires a minimum of 15 criteria be met to achieve the rating and be awarded the WELL Health-Safety seal.

"World-renowned scientists, public health specialists and big-name celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Robert de Niro, Michael B Jordan and Jennifer Lopez are encouraging people to look for the WELL Health-Safety seal at their favourite places. Yankee Stadium, the Empire State Building, Texas' AT&T Stadium and thousands of other internationally acclaimed venues, buildings and spaces have achieved the rating," said Mr Sautner. "It is exciting that Eden Park is now part of this global community that is committed to supporting the health of individuals in the space.”

He adds, "As New Zealand's national stadium, Eden Park has always been a leader in supporting the health, safety and wellness needs of everyone who visits our venue. This WELL Health-Safety seal recognises these efforts and demonstrates our commitment.

The WELL Health-Safety rating is a symbol of trust that is backed by science, structure and, very importantly, third-party verification. While our community are at Eden Park enjoying a wide range of sports and entertainment fixtures, we're delighted to offer then confidence in our best-practice health and safety systems and protocols.

