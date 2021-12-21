Air New Zealand Seeking Innovators For Next Generation Aircraft

Air New Zealand wants to get a zero emissions aircraft in the air in the next five years and is calling on traditional aviation manufacturers as well as entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world to help achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The airline has released a Product Requirements Document (PRD) – a guide for business and innovators to help build, launch, or market the provision of zero emissions/novel propulsion aircraft in New Zealand. It provides an overview of Air New Zealand requirements based on its network and fleet and is intended to kickstart discussion for ongoing collaboration.

Air New Zealand is looking for aircraft technology ideas on how to accelerate and deploy propulsion innovations such as hybrid, hydrogen, or electric technologies for its new aircraft.

Air New Zealand's Head of Fleet Strategy Baden Smith says the airline is taking bold steps to ramp up genuine climate action and is looking for innovative organisations that can help us on our zero emissions aircraft journey.

"As we work towards our net zero 2050 goal, reducing aircraft emissions is critical. While our industry faces a steep challenge to decarbonise, New Zealand is uniquely placed to lead the world in zero emissions aircraft and low carbon alternatives on our domestic air transport network.

"We believe New Zealand could be a world leader in zero or low emissions aircraft, whether that's battery electric or green hydrogen powered. We're seeking the best ideas and technology from innovators around the globe who might be prepared to work with us.

"New Zealand is ideally suited to adopt zero emissions aircraft, as we have a number of short-range routes that are perfect candidates for utilizing these new technologies, and our renewable energy sources make it possible to eliminate carbon emissions effectively."

"This Product Requirements Document allows us to share our vision for zero emissions aircraft deployment and allows current and future aircraft developers to recognise both the opportunity here in New Zealand and Air New Zealand’s ambition to make this a reality as soon as possible."

This is the latest step in Air New Zealand's journey to achieve net zero carbon emissions, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the New Zealand Government on Sustainable Aviation Fuel and with Airbus and ATR on the development of low emissions aircraft.

