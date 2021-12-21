Settlement In STONZ MECA Bargaining

The Specialty Trainees of New Zealand (STONZ) and District Health Boards have reached an agreement and settled their employment contract after six days of negotiation.

The settlement with STONZ progresses a number of workforce matters important to Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) and recognises the ongoing pressure and constraint on the health system.

A short-term settlement was agreed last year that acknowledged the impact of COVID-19, this year the negotiations were able to advance several matters relating to RMO work and training.

The settlement delivers pay increases to most STONZ members, based on settlements reached with other health unions. The new deal will expire in December 2023.

Pay is only ever one component of bargaining – training, safety and fatigue are always top of the list in any bargaining and this settlement progresses all of those matters.

We are pleased with the constructive nature of the negotiations and the collaborative result that will benefit RMOs and DHBs. Ultimately this is good news for patients.

STONZ represents around 40 per cent of all doctors-in-training and is made up predominantly of senior RMOs and those in specialist vocational training programmes who will soon be running our public hospitals and leading service delivery.



