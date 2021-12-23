Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DigitalX Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 7:35 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

PERTH, AU, Dec 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC)(OTCQB:DGGXF) ('DigitalX' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that after an extensive executive search process it has appointed highly experienced finance industry executive Lisa Wade as Chief Executive Officer.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Lisa Wade, former Head of Digital Innovation and Sustainability at National Australia Bank, appointed new Chief Executive Officer

- Lisa has over 30 years' experience in finance and financial markets and has a strong background in blockchain project development

- Appointment positions DigitalX with a team and leadership capable of executing its next phase of growth and development

- Lisa was recently recognised as 'Gender & Diversity Leader of the Year' at the 2021 Australian Blockchain Industry Awards

Ms Wade has nearly 30 years of finance and financial markets experience working in organisations such as Citigroup, Bendigo Bank and most recently as Head of Digital Innovation and Sustainability at National Australia Bank (NAB).

She has a strong background in blockchain project development, having recently lead the Project Atom Central Bank Digital Currency project (CBDC), a collaborative research project between the Reserve Bank of Australia, CBA and Perpetual, and Project Carbon, a global strategic alliance tokenising voluntary carbon credits with Latu, CIBC, Natwest and NAB.

Ms Wade also has a strong background in funds management. Prior to her current role, she gained extensive experience managing investment portfolios with the Clean Energy Fund and the ESCOR Group. She has also been a Director at Citigroup where she specialised in arbitrage and derivatives. Ms Wade is an experienced trader with an in-depth understanding of pricing and investing in derivatives and financial products. In her role as Head of Community Assets at Bendigo Bank, Lisa specialised in developing financial structures to facilitate the acceleration of impact investment, including co-founding the Bright Energy fund, an early stage investment in Future Super and co-creating RARI, Australia's first responsible investment ETF.

Ms Wade is also a Non-Executive Director of Blockchain Australia, the peak blockchain industry body in Australia.

She is expected to commence in her role after serving her notice period related to her existing role.

Mr Toby Hicks, Chair of DigitalX, commented: "Following a thorough search and assessment process, we are very proud to confirm the appointment of Lisa Wade as the new Chief Executive Officer of DigitalX. Lisa is a highly experienced and knowledgeable individual who has impressed the Board with her passion and knowledge for both financial markets and Blockchain technologies and opportunities. Out of a pool of outstanding candidates, we are pleased that Lisa has wanted to come on Board and lead DigitalX as it continues to execute its business plan based around our three business units of funds management, Blockchain ventures and development of distributed ledger technologies."

Ms Lisa Wade, Incoming CEO of DigitalX, commented: "I am truly excited to join DigitalX, they have built the foundations and team to lead Australia and the world in the transition to blockchain as a mainstream part of finance, and to be a leader in this new and fast-moving financial future that blockchain creates. I am looking forward to working with the great team and building on this foundation together to grow the Company's opportunities and value for shareholders."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 