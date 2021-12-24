Screen CanterburyNZ Announces Million-dollar Production Fund To Attract International Projects

Screen CanterburyNZ have announced a $1.5 million NZD production grant fund to kick New Zealand region Canterbury’s screen sector into gear as global demand for screen content is at an all-time high.

The significant grant fund is a first of its kind in New Zealand and will provide just under $1.5 million NZD over the next three years to eligible productions that choose to film in the picturesque South Island region.

Screen CanterburyNZ is part of ChristchurchNZ, the city’s economic development agency. Screen CanterburyNZ’s Manager Bree Loverich is confident the grant will prove successful at increasing the frequency of production in the region and in creating and sustaining screen jobs. The initiative is a key priority of the industry-led Waitaha Canterbury Screen Sector Action Plan, co-created with local and international industry stakeholders.

“Global screen production is at an all-time high and forecast to continue. It makes sense to launch this grant now to encourage production here in Waitaha Canterbury, which also supports the growth of our national industry,” Loverich said.

Mayor of Christchurch, Lianne Dalziel, commented, “Canterbury is one of a few international locations where you can film the ocean and the mountains on the same day. We offer ease of access to the most diverse landscapes in the country within an hour’s reach from an international airport and New Zealand’s newest and second largest commercial centre. We are proud to be the backdrop for some of the world’s most epic cinema with our local crew having their names recorded in the history books of global blockbusters.”

In addition to unparalleled scenery, as seen in a new showreel, the region boasts New Zealand’s third largest screen economy with an established and growing screen production ecosystem which includes talented crew, strong logistics supply chains, an international airport, available land, and comparatively affordable housing.

These factors and many others led New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) to identify Christchurch as having great potential outside Auckland and Wellington to host and deliver Tier 1 productions, which are productions with budgets of over $100 million dollars.

“Our scenery is what we’re known for, but we have so much more on offer,” Loverich said. “At Screen CanterburyNZ, we are continually looking for innovative ways to support the needs of our domestic and international production partners. Offering this grant is part of that level of service.”

Screen CanterburyNZ facilitates production enquiries and coordinates with content creators looking to film in the region, making sure they have the support they need and access to the information that will ensure their experience is a seamless one.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch works hard to ensure our film-friendliness is aligned with national best practice. Our screen protocols have been developed to ensure productions can get the permits they need, and they helped to facilitate the unprecedented full closure of a New Zealand motorway for Amazon’s feature film Don’t Make Me Go,” Loverich said.

The screen industry is an economic powerhouse with a high level of benefit across various local industries. Nearly 60% of a feature film budget typically goes back into services such as building, transportation and accommodation.

The next round of funding will open on the 17th of January and close 1 April 2022. It is open to domestic and international productions that meet eligibility criteria, including having a total production budget of at least $500,000, have a finance plan in place and will wrap filming in the same year that they are applying.

Productions looking to film a project in Canterbury will be able to find all eligibility criteria and the application form here.

© Scoop Media

