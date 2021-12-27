Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bumper Online Celebrations Saw Data Up 51% This Christmas

Monday, 27 December 2021, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

This festive season again saw record highs for data usage as Kiwis turned to digital channels via Vodafone’s phone and internet networks to connect with loved ones in Aotearoa and overseas.

Vodafone customers used 1,777 Terabytes (TB*) of data across Christmas Day and Boxing Day**, compared to 1,178 TB of data across New Zealand during the same two days last year, cracking a 51% increase year-on-year.

That’s equivalent to Kiwis streaming more than 1,184,667 hours of video*** in just two days.

The most popular time to go online - such as stream content, video-call, or check out the latest online deals, was between 8-9pm on both Christmas and Boxing Day, with the peaks seeing 58 TB and 61 TB of data used respectively.

Vodafone New Zealand Head of Network Services, Sharina Nisha, says teams are working 24/7 to keep Kiwis connected this festive season. “With international travel still on hold, we expected a large amount of internet traffic around the holiday season but once again we've been blown away by the sheer volume. It highlights how important digital tools are so people can connect with their friends and whānau remotely.

"We have boosted mobile coverage at busy locations and events by installing temporary cell sites on wheels (COWs) or via upgrading cell sites during the past year, so we expect Vodafone customers will be well catered for during the festive season.”

A few of destinations with increased holiday capacity include Paihia, Omaha and Whangamata, as well as popular festivals such as Northern Bass in Mangawhai and the Greenstone Summer Concert Tour 2022 in Taupo, Whitianga and Queenstown.

Vodafone’s regional upgrades have been a huge priority in 2021, with millions of dollars in investment resulting in independent testing showing Vodafone now offers its customers the best mobile network in the Manawatu and Bay of Plenty regions - with more upgrades to come in 2022.

*TB: Terabyte. Tera (T or million million) is a 1 with 12 zeros to its right.

**Christmas period measured ran from 12am on 25 December to 11pm on 26 December.

***Calculation of TB to videos – calculation based on 1080p at 1.5GB per hour.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 