Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Renters Hit Mortgage Calculators

Thursday, 30 December 2021, 7:41 pm
Press Release: Century 21 New Zealand

“Many renters doing their sums are pleasantly surprised. With rents up nationwide, but interest rates relatively low, plenty are discovering that servicing a mortgage can still cost less than paying rent,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Mr Kearins’ comments follow Trade Me recently releasing its latest Rental Price Index. It revealed the national median weekly rent listed on the site was $560, up eight percent on the same time last year. North Shore was Auckland’s most expensive district at $650.

“With not as many Auckland houses going under the hammer in such a frenzy, this summer could prove the best chance in many years for renters to achieve home ownership.

“First-home buyers will of course need a sizable deposit and prove their ability to service a mortgage. They’ll be assured, however, of solid long-term capital gain helped by Auckland’s unrelenting population growth,” he says.

Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index also showed the national rental market supply dropped by six percent last month. Demand, on the other hand, increased by one percent year-on-year, putting added pressure on the rental market and tenants.

“This summer could be the sweet spot for property buyers and selling alike. Afterall, we all know lending will only get tighter and more expensive, while plenty of uncertainty hangs over 2022,” says Mr Kearins.

The Century 21 leader says more families, young couples, and single people can see it makes a lot of financial sense to get on the property ladder soon rather than later, locking in a great interest rate.

“Admittedly, many Auckland first-home buyers have to leave their more central rentals to buy further out in the likes of South Auckland. However, with more people working from home and with many employers showing greater flexibility, Auckland commuting is arguably less onerous than it has been for some years,” he says.

He says with rental housing stock in hot demand and rental returns strong, potential ‘mum and dad’ property investors should also consider this summer as a good opportunity to become much-needed landlords.

“Our agents at Century 21 are now achieving good listings and seeing strong interest. Notably, the next Official Cash Rate announcement is on 23 February, which may lead to interest rates going up again. Rest assured, in the coming weeks many renters will be hitting those mortgage calculators,” says Tim Kearins.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Century 21 New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 