Temporary Changes To Air New Zealand On-board Food And Beverage Service

Friday, 31 December 2021, 7:10 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

To add another layer of protection for New Zealanders over a busy summer season, the food and beverage services on board a domestic Air New Zealand aircraft will look a little different from 1 January 2022.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the health and safety of our customers and crew is paramount so from tomorrow we will providing our onboard snack to customers when they disembark the aircraft, rather than during the flight.

“We know customers look forward to their cookie, popcorn or bliss bites so rather than pause food and beverage service, we have made the decision to offer our popular snacks to our customers to enjoy when they arrive at their destination.”

“It’s anticipated that we will soon see the Omicron variant within the New Zealand community, so we are making this change now to further safeguard our customers and crew.”

Masks will continue to be mandatory for all customers onboard and must be worn throughout the duration of the flight.

“Masks are one of the key ways to limit transmission, so making this change will enable our customers’ masks to be kept on throughout the flight and ensure they are as safe as possible while onboard an Air New Zealand aircraft” Geraghty said.

This temporary change will be reviewed on a regular basis and updated accordingly. Water will still be available upon request.

