Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Receives 2021 IoT Excellence Award

Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Vantage, the industry’s first SaaS-powered security and visibility solution for OT and IoT networks, has received a 2021 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

“It is my pleasure to recognise Vantage with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation,” said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Nozomi Networks’ future successes.

“It’s an honour to see our commitment to secure the operational networks that run the world recognised for breakthrough advancements in IoT and cloud-integrated technologies,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “The IoT Excellence Award is further validation that Nozomi Networks’ ability to help businesses, and critical infrastructure customers around the world mitigate operational, financial and business risks are paying dividends.”

Designed to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures, the Vantage platform equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to identify and manage risks and speed precise remediation. Vantage delivers unmatched security and asset visibility with unlimited scalability through an industry-first cloud-based SaaS offering that consolidates data aggregation, analysis and operations across OT, IoT and IT assets.

The 2021 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honours innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Nozomi Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 