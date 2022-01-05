Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Property Market Sustains Momentum To Year End

Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

The Auckland property market sustained its momentum right to the end of 2021 with prices at or near record levels and sales numbers remaining at high levels.

“The market hit the Christmas break at full speed,” said Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson.

“The average sales price in the month was a record $1,278,647, achieved across 911 sales.

“This was up 7.4 percent on the average price for the past three months, and 17 percent higher than at the same time last year.

“The median price for the month at $1,235,000, was 0.4 percent down on that for November, but 22.9 percent higher than at this time last year.

“The market took news of rising interest rates, tighter bank lending criteria and changes to investor taxation restrictions in its stride, with strong buyer interest right up to Christmas Eve.

“Buyers were not deterred by current prices, and during December we sold 255 homes for more than $2 million.

“In spite of being severely hampered by Covid regulations for 15 weeks, 2021 was the company’s most active since 2015, and on average we sold 1119 properties each month.

“Our median sales price for the year in 2021 at $1,102,000 was 19.9 percent higher than that for the previous year, and this year-on-year increase was the highest increase in the past decade, surpassing the 17 percent increases recorded in 2015.

“Our average yearly sales price for the year in 2021 at $1,153,252 was 16.4 percent higher than that for the previous year, and this year-on-year increase was the highest increase in the past decade, surpassing the 14 percent increase, also recorded in 2015.

“With 948 new listings in December, and 3646 listings on our books at the end of December, we will enter 2022 with nearly a quarter more homes for sale than at the same time in 2021.

“The majority of commentators are forecasting that prices will continue to increase in the first half of 2022, but that the rate of increase will decline.

“Trading in the Auckland property market is invariably patchy in the first weeks of the year, and any trends in terms of prices and sales numbers is unlikely to be established until February’s data is released in early March.

“The rural and lifestyle markets to the north and south of Auckland, and Northland, had a strong finish to the year, with sales of more than $105 million in December. The average monthly sales for the year in these two markets was $95.5 million dollars, surpassing last year’s monthly average by 37 per cent.”

DecemberPrevious Month

Previous

3 Month

Average

December 2020
Average Price

$1,250,886

+2.2%

$1,190,795

+7.4%

$1,092,518

+17%

$1,278,647
Median Price

$1,240,000

-0.4%

$1,163,000 +6.2%

$1,005,000

+22.9%

$1,235,000
Sales

1182

-22.9%

887

+2.7%

1479

-38.4%

911
New Listings

2724

-65.2%

1904

-50.2%

868

+9.2%

948

Month-End Stock

3933

-7.3%

3234

+12.7%

2938

+24.1%

3646 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 