Century 21 Flag Now Flying In Northland

Jean Johnson and Lee Cocurullo of Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty, Dargaville.

Century 21 is now in Northland thanks to a passionate Kaipara mother and daughter with over 50 years’ real estate experience between them.

Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty has opened on 6 Poto Street in Dargaville. The office will service the wider Kaipara District including Maungaturoto in the south and Opononi in north.

"We’re proud to be flying the Century 21 flag in Northland. Our team is squarely focused on delivering exceptional personalised service, backed by Century 21’s superior brand, reputation and resources,” says franchise owner and principal Jean Johnson.

Jean knows the brand well. Back in 1990, she was Century 21’s first licenced salesperson in Howick, East Auckland. A few years later she relocated to Northland - her husband’s home province - for a lifestyle change but she stayed in the real estate industry.

In fact, for the past 25 years she has been one of the top listing and selling agents in the Kaipara area, winning many sales awards along the way. Jean says the secret to her success has been delivering seamless property transactions.

“I’ve love real estate and have had a wonderful 32 years, but I’ve got so much more to do. The team is excited to be opening this new Century 21 office in Dargaville. We’re so energised and, in fact, are busy already,” she says.

Jean’s daughter, Lee Cocurullo, has been working alongside her mother for 20 years, attaining various real estate qualifications along the way. Lee’s now administration manager at Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty.

“Before joining real estate, I’d spent several years in large corporate organisations in Sydney and so I’m well used to putting good processes and systems in place. Managing this office means overseeing the property management and storage unit portfolios as well as overall administration,” says Lee.

Jean and Lee have both long been involved in many charitable organisations and considerable local fundraising work. Currently, Lee is a board member of Alzheimer’s Northland.

“In the past I’ve proudly supported local schools, sports teams and various community facilities. I’ve enjoyed my involvement with different Kaipara fundraising initiatives and events, and that support will continue. I just love this community,” says Jean.

As well as Jean and Lee, other team members based in the new Poto Street office are Catherine McColl (property management), Shaffron Hurlock (reception), Val Ridler (administration), and Amber Johnson (media & social).

Jean and Lee say the Century 21 brand was easily the best fit for their vision and team, with the company’s support for the new boutique family business outstanding from day one.

Now in nearly 200 countries, Century 21 is globally recognised. World famous for its customer service, Century 21 leads the charge with how real estate is conducted, boasting an unbeatable global reach.

“Being a Century 21 franchise means our salespeople and support staff have the best training, systems, and technology. Ultimately, that means maximum exposure for properties and the best possible price for vendors,” says Jean.

“We’re excited to bring this world-class brand to Northland. At the same time, we’ve got our feet on the ground as a locally focused three-generation family business. With my niece and Jean’s granddaughter, Amber, also working with us real estate is clearly in our genes,” says Lee.

Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, says Century 21’s superior service and global status will continue to attract other high-performing businesspeople and salespeople to consider franchise ownership.

The company is now on a recruitment drive with many other opportunities to establish other successful Century 21 franchises around the country.

“Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty is a great addition to our brand here in New Zealand. We warmly welcome the team to the Century 21 family and wish them every success. They will do really well, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together,” says Mr Kearins.

