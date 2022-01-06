B-cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials Now Open On The TrialWire Platform

TrialWire(TM) is pleased to announce new B-cell lymphoma clinical studies are now available on the TrialWire Platform.

More than 6 million people have used TrialWire over the past few years to find clinical trials that are right for them at clinics and specialist centers near them.

The studies on TrialWire are available in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. They include new therapies in research for relapsed B-cell lymphoma run by leading lymphoma specialists.

You can search for a study near you and find your local specialist team here.

https://www.research-finder.com/b-cell-lymphoma-pr/

Then see if you are eligible and apply instantly.

TrialWire is the most secure and accessible digital clinical trial search platform which is powered by HIPAA compliant Salesforce Health Cloud.

People can search for a clinical trial, check their eligibility and apply instantly. The Platform connects people with Study Coordinators at clinics so they can discuss their condition and eligibility and potentially join a study that is right for them.

Importantly, patient information is only shared with the clinic selected by the applicant. It is not shared, sold or reused to enroll patients in other studies.

TrialWire uses advanced algorithms and AI-Match to find people online who are interested in specific medical conditions. These people have proven to be highly motivated for both enrollment and retention. The biggest challenge to finding cures for medical conditions is that people who might benefit, don't know there is a trial on near them that could be right for them.

Most clinical trials either fail to enroll enough patients or need to extend enrollment timelines adding significant time and cost.

TrialWire provides a rapid and secure enrolment solution that benefits patients and sponsors.

TrialWire Platform sources clinical trial information from leading Government databases of approved clinical trials.

Find B-cell lymphoma clinical trial near you today. Places for most clinical trials are limited. Clinical trials can offer advanced check-ups, advice and care as well as access to the latest therapies in research.

