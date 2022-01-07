South Island Cheese Festival: A Grate Day To Brie A Cheese Lover!

The South Island Cheese Festival - owned by Cranky Goat Ltd will be returning for its second ever time next month and will be located at the beautiful location of Clos Henri Vineyard kicking off from 10am on Saturday 5th February.

Cheese companies from all over New Zealand will be coming together to celebrate cheese! Giving visitors the perfect opportunity to explore the large variety of flavours, textures and milk types. There will be an abundance of cheeses on offer alongside a large selection of produce that compliments cheeses, giving visitors an instant high quality picnic to enjoy on the stunning lawn at Clos Henri Vineyard.

The South Island Cheese Festival is proud to be hosting incredible companies such as Meyer Cheese, Barrys Bay Cheese, A Lady Butcher, Proper Crisps - Crackerbread, Peckham’s Cider, Easy Cheesy Food Truck and many more!

We invite you to bring your blankets, chairs and picnic sets and settle down for a day of outstanding flavoursome tasting experiences whilst enjoying live music by our local musicians.

We are incredibly excited to be introducing the new ‘More FM People's Choice’ competition, visitors can vote for their favourite cheeses and cheese company at the MORE FM site, one lucky winner will win an enormous cheese selection worth $250!

Due to COVID 19 traffic light framework, this event requires pre-purchased tickets, My Vaccine Pass and QR Covid Scanner app; the team behind South Island Cheese Festival have worked closely with MBIE, Marlborough District Council and Ministry of Health to ensure this event can go ahead safely whilst keeping its atmosphere authentic.

This family friendly event is one for all ages! Children U13 are free to enter! Tickets are $10 only and available from Eventfinda - they are selling fast so get in quick!

