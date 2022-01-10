Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Knowing The Signs Of Migrant Exploitation

Monday, 10 January 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ

If you see it, report it. Crime Stoppers wants people to step up and report migrant exploitation when they are aware of it.

It’s all part of an ongoing crime awareness campaign run by Crime Stoppers, an organisation dedicated to letting people report crime safely and anonymously.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says exploitation can take many forms, but there are warning signs people can look out for.

“An employment situation can speak volumes. Are people sleeping on the premises? Is the workplace set up to keep people in rather than keep people out? These are all signs that something may not be right.”

And that’s not all. Mr Smith says there are other things to be aware of that are possible signs of migrant exploitation.

He says, "Look at the way the workers are treated. If they’re isolated and appear afraid of their employer, then it’s well worth reporting. Too often, migrant workers are bullied into silence by offenders and having someone else stand up for them is sometimes the best way of getting them the help they need".

According to Immigration NZ, between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021 inclusive, 63 people were approved for a migrant exploitation protection work visa. Crime Stoppers urges any victims of migrant exploitation or anyone who knows of it happening to report it.

People can also safely and anonymously report cases online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A range of posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable and can be found on the Crime Stoppers website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Crime Stoppers NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 