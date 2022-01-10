Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger

Monday, 10 January 2022, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees.

Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services to consumers and small business customers.

Vocus owns and operates a national fibre telecommunications network, which it uses to supply fixed-line and other telecommunications services to customers (on both a wholesale and retail basis). It retails telecommunication services to residential, business and government customers under brands that include Orcon, Slingshot, Flip and Vocus. It also retails energy to residential customers, bundled with telecommunications services.

2degrees owns and operates a national mobile telecommunications network. It retails fixed, mobile and other telecommunications services to residential, business and government customers. It also provides wholesale services, including for fixed-line and mobile.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background
The proposed transaction involves a newly incorporated Vocus Group company, Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited, acquiring all of the shares of Orcon Holdings Limited (formerly known as Vocus (New Zealand) Holdings Limited) and then acquiring all of the shares in Two Degrees Group Limited from its shareholders, Trilogy International New Zealand LLC and Tesbrit B.V.

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 