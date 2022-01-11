Te Kotuku Extension Construction Commences

The Infrastructure and Commercial Services team is excited to announce that the Te Kotuku Extension project started yesterday, Monday, 10 January 2022.

The project will complete the fit-out and vertical expansion originally allowed for when Te Kotuku was designed and built in 2015.

When complete, it will more closely connect the Paediatric Inpatient Ward and Special Care Baby Unit with Te Kotuku (the Maternity and Birthing ward), creating a Women's and Children's healthcare hub.

This will help to enable equity of service and support holistic patient / whānau focused healthcare.

The works include:

Removing the roof and adding an extra clinical floor to the building

The shell space at level two will be completed and fitted out with a new Paediatrics Inpatient Ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU)

A new level will be constructed above level two (level three) and fit out with a modern fit-for-purpose Medical Laboratory

A new public vertical circulation core at the east end of the building provides access to the upper levels and connects with the existing hospital from Hospital Road

An additional lift and stair core at the western end of the building provides staff and logistics access to the upper levels and stair access in emergencies.

Construction is planned to be completed in early 2024.

Access to Hospital and Endoscopy Suite

The ramp off Hospital Rd leading up to the Hospital will be closed week commencing 17 January 2022 and is expected to remain closed for the duration of the construction. This means that this area will no longer be available as an entrance into the hospital until the project is complete.

We ask all visitors to be extra vigilant in the vicinity of the construction compound and take extra caution when accessing the Te Kotuku maternity unit during this time.

Entry to the western side of the Endoscopy driveway will be closed to vehicles due to its proximity to the construction zone. The eastern side will remain open with a drop-off area, and an intercom at the entrance has been linked to the Endoscopy staff base for patients and visitors requiring assistance.

Access to Te Kotuku and Car Parking

The main entrance to Te Kotuku will remain open, including the drop off area.

The outpatient car parks will be relocated at the end of March 2022. Alternative arrangements have been made to establish reserved Te Kotuku parking in Car Park 7, where patients and visitors can walk down the hill to the main entrance.

In addition, detailed arrangements for a secure corridor has been established through the construction site to enable a red zone entrance into Te Kotuku in the event that a COVID-19 positive mother in labour requires access into the facility. Arrangements for access through this area can be made in advance with maternity services team.

© Scoop Media

