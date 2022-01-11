Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Camplify Seeks Clearance To Acquire THL’s Mighway And SHAREaCAMPER

Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 7:35 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Camplify Co (NZ) Limited, a subsidiary of ASX-listed Camplify Holdings Limited, to acquire the New Zealand assets and business of Tourism Holdings Limited’s (THL’s) peer-to-peer motorhome and campervan rental platforms, Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER.

Camplify, Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER each enable motorhome and campervan owners, including private individuals and small rental operators, to rent out their vehicles to tourists.

Camplify’s peer to-peer platform was established in Australia in 2015 and expanded into New Zealand in 2019. It also operates in Spain and the United Kingdom.

THL is an NZX-listed global tourism company. Its business in New Zealand includes the manufacture and sale of motorhomes, the rental of motorhomes and the operation of online peer-to-peer motorhome rental platforms. Aside from Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER, THL’s brands include Maui, Britz and Mighty.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

On 13 December 2021, the Commission registered a separate clearance application from THL Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.

