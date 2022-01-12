David Faulkner Joins Property Brokers As New General Manager Of Property Management

Recognized throughout New Zealand as one of the leading experts in the Property Management industry, David has been involved in the industry for many years developing robust policies and procedures, training, and consultation services.

"It's fantastic to be back at my old stomping ground leading the Property Management team. I am fortunate to be in the enviable position of pooling talents and working with a team of exceptional people. It's an exciting time, and I look forward to taking things to the next level," says David.

His firm focus on ensuring that the best service for landlords and tenants alike is delivered has made David a hugely positive force in the industry.

"It's great to have David back in the fold! He's well-known and respected; the team is in great hands under his leadership," says Guy Mordaunt, Property Brokers Managing Director. "David's experience further builds on our ability to provide improved service solutions for our landlords and tenants."

A wealth of Property Management industry knowledge means that few people understand the complexities of the Residential Tenancies Act greater than David.

He has headed one of New Zealand's largest privately-owned property management businesses and founded New Zealand's leading Property Management training company, Real iQ. David has also been instrumental in developing and delivering New Zealand's only NZQA recognized Residential Property Management qualification, working closely with the Skills Organisation. He is also a former Chair of the REINZ Property Management Sector Group and is a regular keynote speaker throughout New Zealand.

David has earned a reputation for going the distance and delivering outstanding solutions.

"Seven years after leaving this great company, it is a privilege to be back. I've been following Property Brokers' successes over the years, and it's fantastic to see a provincially proud family business win the Large Residential Property Management Office of the Year award at the Real Estate Industry of New Zealand (REINZ) Awards for Excellence in 2021 and also the Innovation Award in 2020."

Continuing, "The really special thing about Property Brokers is their people. They live their values and are passionate about what they do, consistently adding value to the communities they call home."

© Scoop Media

