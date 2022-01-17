Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chris Campbell Joins The REINZ Team As Head Of Education

Monday, 17 January 2022, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) welcomes Chris Campbell as Head of Education to lead REINZ’s education strategy and delivery of New Zealand’s leading suite of resources and events that help drive real estate excellence across our profession.

Chris has worked extensively with leading training providers and has a strong background in general management and sales of professional services, with a focus on training, change management and programme management.

Prior to joining REINZ, Chris was Director of CCA Ltd, providing consultation services in the education sector. He has worked for leading New Zealand training providers including Axiom Training, where he was the National Sales Manager and for a period the General Manager, and AMS Group, where he held management positions across sales, planning and business development. He has also worked at Evolve Consulting and training as Director, supporting national and international logistics companies.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris says: “I’m delighted to be joining REINZ and I look forward to bringing my strategic and creative approach to training to our education strategy. Education is central to making a difference in peoples’ lives and driving progress for them and their businesses, I’m excited to be part of delivering this for REINZ members.”

Jen Baird, Chief Executive of REINZ, says: “We’re really pleased to have Chris join as our new Head of Education. Chris shares REINZ’s ambition to help build an enduring, professional real estate profession and has a true passion for training and learning programmes that are innovative and effective. His experience in sales and management gives him an in-practice understanding of how to deliver what people need and expect from the services we provide. It’s a pleasure having Chris on our team and being part of this vital work.”

