Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Giftbox Boutique Enter Deloitte Fast 50 After Another Strong Year

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 11:38 am
Press Release: Giftbox Boutique

Online gift box retailer, Giftbox Boutique, have made it into the Deloitte Fast 50 index of New Zealand’s fastest-growing businesses.

The index ranks private businesses that have exhibited substantial growth over the past three years. Rankings in the index are determined by revenue growth. Placed 21st, Giftbox Boutique achieved its position in the annual index after an impressive 226% revenue growth.

“We are extremely proud to have been placed in the Deloitte Fast 50 index”, says Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Gray.

“It has been a whirlwind few years of rapid growth and we are honoured to be placed on such a renowned list in the company of other fantastic New Zealand businesses we know and love”.

From humble beginnings, operating out of a garage in early 2018, Giftbox Boutique has rapidly expanded, becoming New Zealand’s largest online gift box studio. Giftbox Boutique set out to transform the personal and corporate gift-giving industry in New Zealand.

At a time when online gift hampers were personified by old-fashion food items and colourful cellophane, the husband-and-wife duo brought a more modern option to the market. Designing a sleek presentation and sourcing a wide range of NZ-made food and beverages, Giftbox Boutique has helped lift the standard of quality for NZ gift hampers.

This years’ theme for the Deloitte Fast50 was “Adapt Nation”, recognizing the uncertainty and disruptions of the past year and showcasing inspiring business cases of innovation and adaptability.

“When we first started the business, we set some lofty goals for ourselves”, says Gray. “We are beyond grateful for all our wonderful customers and staff who have continued to support us over the past few years”.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Giftbox Boutique on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam
Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.
The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>



Tourism: Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes
Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19. Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 