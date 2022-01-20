Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Digital Marketing Services Under Activate Tāmaki Makaurau Funding With Online Asset Partners

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Online Asset Partners

Activate Tāmaki Makaurau is a government support package launched to help Auckland businesses affected by the alert level restrictions. With this new support, affected Auckland businesses can receive funding up to $3,000 for business advice and up to $4,000 for the implementation of that advice.

This funding is separate from the Regional Business Partners Network and requires both businesses and service providers to register in order to receive funding. You can register quickly and easily online through the Activate Tāmaki Makaurau website.

Online Asset Partners is now a registered service provider with Activate Tāmaki Makaurau, providing advice and implementation support across the entire digital marketing landscape.

We can help you with:

We’re experts in the e-commerce, SaaS and finance digital marketing spaces, and can provide you with a bespoke proposal to drive results for your business.

For more information about Activate Tāmaki Makaurau, visit the Auckland NZ website, or find out how we can help you by visiting Online Asset Partners today.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Online Asset Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam
Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.
The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 