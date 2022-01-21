Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EBOS Seeks Clearance To Acquire The New Zealand LifeHealthcare Business

Friday, 21 January 2022, 8:32 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application in relation to the proposed acquisition by EBOS Medical Devices Australia Pty Limited (EBOS) of the New Zealand LifeHealthcare business.

EBOS distributes human healthcare and animal care products in New Zealand and Australia, including a range of surgical supplies and medical devices used in orthopaedic surgery, spinal surgery and neurosurgery.

LifeHealthcare also distributes medical devices in New Zealand and Australia, including devices used in orthopaedic surgery, spinal surgery and neurosurgery. LifeHealthcare is part of the Pacific Health Group.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



