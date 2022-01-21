Hurricanes Offer Fans Alternative Payment Option In New Partnership With Laybuy

Official and Exclusive ‘Buy Now – Pay Later’ Partner of the Hurricanes

New Zealand ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider Laybuy joins forces with the Hurricanes

Deal will make it easier for Hurricanes fans to buy season memberships, tickets and merchandise and spread the payments interest-free

Kiwi-founded ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) provider, Laybuy, will make it easier for Hurricanes fans to get behind their team in 2022, with the Hurricanes announcing it has signed a multi-year partnership deal that sees Laybuy become an official partner and exclusive ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider to the club.

The signing of the agreement means Laybuy is now sponsoring all six New Zealand based Super Rugby Pacific teams, following the earlier signing of agreements with the Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders and Moana Pasifika.

The partnership will provide rugby fans with an alternative payment option when making purchase decisions about merchandise. Ticketing, season memberships, and more will also become available to purchase with Laybuy going forward.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said he was thrilled to welcome Laybuy onboard as a new partner. "We're excited to partner with Laybuy and extend the benefits of their service to our loyal fans.”

“This partnership gives fans the opportunity to buy their season memberships, one-off match tickets and merchandise, giving them more flexibility, and ultimately making it even easier to attend matches.”

Laybuy Managing Director Gary Rohloff says the partnership allows fans to spread the cost of their merchandise over six interest-free weeks when they pay with Laybuy.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Super Rugby Pacific fans to show their support and cheer on their favourite team. Laybuy can help fans fit match tickets or a new jersey into their budget by allowing them to spread the costs across six weeks,” says Rohloff.

“Best of all, with Laybuy you never pay interest, ever.”

“We know that Kiwis love their rugby, it’s in our DNA. That is why we are thrilled to be sponsoring every NZ based team in the Super Rugby Pacific competition. Not only will we be cheering them on from the sidelines, but we’ll be helping fill their stands because it doesn’t matter whether you are a fan in Whangārei or a fan in Invercargill, we can help you get to a game.”

The Hurricanes will be joining a growing number of world-leading sports teams sponsored by Laybuy, both locally and internationally, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in the English Premier League.

“Sport helps bring people together, which is why we are delighted to be in a position to sponsor some of the world’s greatest brands,” says Rohloff.

