Shop Normal As We Move To Red Tonight

Sunday, 23 January 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

As New Zealand moves to Red Status tonight, Retail NZ says that the retail sector has been preparing for the arrival of Omicron, but is asking Kiwis to shop normal in the coming days and weeks.

“The retail environment is relatively safe through the use of masks, and it is still ok for Kiwi to go to the shops at the Red Traffic Light setting,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive said today. “It is really important that customers and staff in retail stores are wearing masks when they are in-store, and have Vaccine Passes if asked for them in cafés and close contact services because this will help limit the spread of Omicron.

“Retail NZ is asking Kiwis to understand that, during an Omicron outbreak, service offerings from retailers could change. This could be through limited staffing numbers, limits to shop hours, and product supply issues. We are calling on Kiwis to Shop Normal, Shop Nice and support the sector with a lot of understanding.

“The Omicron outbreak will impact us all, but retail teams will be doing their best to deliver great products and services for customers while also being impacted in their workplace and at home. We are all impacted by the pandemic by being nice to the retail sector can go a long way to helping everyone out.

“Remember to shop nice, shop normal, use a mask and check in.”

