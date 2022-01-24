Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

South Island Cheese Festival: Down But Not Out

Monday, 24 January 2022, 8:28 pm
Press Release: South Island Cheese Festival

The team behind South Island Cheese Festival held onto hope right until the 11am Government press conference on the 23rd January with only 13 days until their event.

The cheese filled Festival was due to be held on Waitangi Weekend - Saturday 5th Feb at the beautiful Clos Henri Vineyard in Marlborough. With the latest announcement the team behind the festival announced the event will not be cancelled but will be postponed until the country is in a more comfortable position living with Omicron. They can confirm the event will be held in 2022.

Hannah Lamb - event owner and coordinator says 'We are saddened to have to hold off going ahead with the festival that so many people from all over New Zealand were looking forward to. We decided to postpone rather than looking at ways to go ahead in Red. The risk of Omicron is just too high. Canceling the event was never on the cards as the festival plays a large part in promoting and showcasing New Zealand cheeses.

Hannah and the team behind the festival have been working closely with government officials and Marlborough's key stakeholders since the framework was first announced and have already got plans in place for an alternative South Island Cheese Festival to be held in 2022.

Follow the South Island Cheese Fest on social media for regular updates.

