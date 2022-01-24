WAHU X The Walt Disney Company Australia And New Zealand Partner For 2022

Disney and WAHU Team Up on a New Range of Learn to Swim and Backyard Play toys, lauching in 2022.

In Brief

Goliath and The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand have entered into a licensing agreement to produce branded WAHU outdoor toys to appear in Australia and New Zealand retailers in 2022.

Partnership includes iconic MARVEL, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Frozen, Disney Princess and Star Wars™ properties, among others.

properties, among others. Range of pool toys to backyard games, including as goggles, swim rings, trampolines and splash mats.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. Toy and game maker, Goliath and The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand announced a creative retail partnership that will bring magical outdoors fun to families across Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

This new licensing deal teams the iconic, #1 Australian Outdoor Brand* WAHU with the power of Disney magic to showcase some of the most popular children and family outdoor toys.

Retailers and consumers can expect to see a wide array of high-quality and child-friendly junior swim, pool, backyard and outdoor toys, such as trampolines, splash mats, swim goggles, arm bands, swim rings and more. These will be distinctively branded with some of Disney’s most popular brands, including:

Star Wars™

MARVEL

Disney Princesses

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey Mouse & Friends

Frozen

The Little Mermaid

Cars

Toy Story

Finding Nemo

Andrew Lee, Managing Director of Goliath Australia/New Zealand says, “We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring more joy to families and fans with our unique branded range of outdoor toys. With our shared focus on families and fun, Disney’s unmatched popular properties and WAHU’s incredible and innovative outdoor range, we believe we can provide children the best of what both Disney and WAHU have to offer.

Mr Lee continues, “We love seeing children outdoors, playing games and using their incredible imaginations. Working with Disney means we can offer more exciting outdoor play value for children to enjoy.”

Meagan Sanders, VP and GM CPC, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand says “Disney and WAHU share a common vision - providing families with high-quality and unique products. We know that Australian families love Disney stories, so we’re making the magic easier to access than ever before through this incredible partnership with WAHU.’

All products have WAHU’s renowned high quality —with swim rings being contoured for comfort, goggles having single push button adjustment mechanisms and back bubbles being designed with high-density foam, for example, to ensure that children can have fun safely, no matter which product they choose.

The new Disney x WAHU product range will be available at leading retailers from Mid 2022 including BIG W, Kmart, Target, Catch, Toymate, Mr Toys Toyworld, Anaconda and The Warehouse (New Zealand).

About Goliath

Goliath was founded in 1980 by Adi Golad. Goliath is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is now a global manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products including Wahu®, Rocket Fishing Rod®, Rummikub®, Triominos®, Sequence®, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo™, Gator Golf®,

Let’s Go Fishin® and Phlat Ball® .The company has continued to see substantial growth with the acquisitions of Pressman Toy® and JAX® in the US, Crown & Andrews® and Britz ‘n Pieces/Wahu in Australia, Modelco® in France, Elephanta® in New Zealand, and Vivid® in the UK. Goliath is a market leader in TV-promoted games and is active in many other toy categories, such as puzzles, arts & crafts, outdoor, activity, and novelties. Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide and the company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Hong Kong, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.goliathgames.com.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing (CPGP) is the division of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (DPEP) that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the shopDisney e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, local and international retailers, as well as Disney store locations globally. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

*Source: NPD Data August 2021. Wahu is #1 Brand in Outdoor Toys in Australia.

