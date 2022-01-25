Giftbox Boutique Adds New Video Messaging Feature To Their Gifting Service

Giftbox Boutique is adding a more personal touch to gift delivery. The New Zealand gifting company has partnered with Cander, an LA based video greeting service to allow customers to add a personalised video for recipients to view upon delivery.

When ordering a gift from the Giftbox Boutique website, customers can now select the option of recording or uploading a video or audio message to accompany their gift. The gift is then delivered with a unique QR code for the recipient to scan. Once scanned, the personalised message will play for the lucky recipient.

“We are delighted to be offering this new complimentary service to our customers”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “We hope this will allow for a more personal gifting experience at a time when face-to-face connection with our loved ones is extremely difficult”.

In the lead up to Christmas, Giftbox Boutique often experiences a high volume of orders from Kiwis overseas. This year, they expect a much higher volume of orders overseas and hope that their new video message service will help Kiwis at home feel more connected to their friends and family abroad.

“It’s been tough for so many people around the world”, says Gray. “Christmas is usually a time for catch-ups with family and friends. We are hopeful that our new video messages can capture some of the magic of giving a gift to our loved ones”.

Delivering these video messages via a QR code made sense due to New Zealanders widespread familiarity with QR codes.

“Kiwis of all ages now use QR codes when entering businesses every day. When Cander approached us and outlined their QR-based messaging service, we felt it was a perfect fit!”

The messaging service is now available for all purchases made through the Giftbox Boutique website, including all Mother’s Day gifts.

