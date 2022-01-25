Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Giftbox Boutique Adds New Video Messaging Feature To Their Gifting Service

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 9:08 am
Press Release: Giftbox Boutique

Giftbox Boutique is adding a more personal touch to gift delivery. The New Zealand gifting company has partnered with Cander, an LA based video greeting service to allow customers to add a personalised video for recipients to view upon delivery.

When ordering a gift from the Giftbox Boutique website, customers can now select the option of recording or uploading a video or audio message to accompany their gift. The gift is then delivered with a unique QR code for the recipient to scan. Once scanned, the personalised message will play for the lucky recipient.

“We are delighted to be offering this new complimentary service to our customers”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “We hope this will allow for a more personal gifting experience at a time when face-to-face connection with our loved ones is extremely difficult”.

In the lead up to Christmas, Giftbox Boutique often experiences a high volume of orders from Kiwis overseas. This year, they expect a much higher volume of orders overseas and hope that their new video message service will help Kiwis at home feel more connected to their friends and family abroad.

“It’s been tough for so many people around the world”, says Gray. “Christmas is usually a time for catch-ups with family and friends. We are hopeful that our new video messages can capture some of the magic of giving a gift to our loved ones”.

Delivering these video messages via a QR code made sense due to New Zealanders widespread familiarity with QR codes.

“Kiwis of all ages now use QR codes when entering businesses every day. When Cander approached us and outlined their QR-based messaging service, we felt it was a perfect fit!”

The messaging service is now available for all purchases made through the Giftbox Boutique website, including all Mother’s Day gifts.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Giftbox Boutique on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 