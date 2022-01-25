Campaign Asks People To ‘Pick Nelson Tasman’ Again

A regional collaboration to tackle the ongoing and significant seasonal labour challenges in the Nelson Tasman horticulture and viticulture sector have launched the ‘Pick Nelson Tasman’ campaign to attract workers to the region and entice locals into seasonal work as the 2022 harvest kicks into gear.



The collaboration, which successfully placed dozens of job seekers into seasonal employment in 2021, has come together again as the squeeze of labour shortages continues to impact the Nelson Tasman region.

“Labour is a challenge right across the Country but with a high seasonal peak for our horticulture harvest – the region is eager to ensure everything gets picked and our crucial primary sector is supported with the labour it needs to continue its strong performance in the face of COVID-19” says NRDA Chief Executive, Fiona Wilson. “It’s also more than the jobs we’re promoting. It’s an opportunity for seasonal workers to explore our stunning, diverse region. They can have their overseas experience in our backyard with the huge range of activities and attractions Nelson Tasman offers.”

This year, the collaboration includes a consortium of fifteen regional agencies and industry bodies including Nelson Regional Development Agency, the Ministry of Social Development, Apples & Pears New Zealand, Horticulture NZ, Hops NZ, Freestyle Hops, Wine Nelson, Kiwifruit NZ, Vegetables NZ etc.

Campaign spokesperson Johny O’Donnell says "In 2021 we proved the value of a collaborative response between industry, regional agencies and central government. This year, the wider sector is really concerned about the pinch of seasonal labour challenges and therefore the whole campaign has been funded by industry contributions."

The campaign, which has a strong social media and digital focus, utilises a fun and quirky vibe to promote what the region and horticulture industry has to offer. This includes a range of entry-level jobs and career opportunities.

Job seekers who register for the campaign can browse job listings or seek help from a recruitment coordinator who can match them with the right job, as well as assist with transport and accommodation.

“Tasman’s horticultural sector has earned a reputation for growing quality crops which are enjoyed throughout New Zealand and around the world – this is due to our favourable climate but more importantly the hard work of our producers and the staff they employ in the fields and packhouses” says Mayor of Tasman, Tim King. “The industry forms a key part of our local economy and is one of the many reasons why our region is attractive to visitors as well those seeking work opportunities.”

For more information on how to apply, visit www.picknelsontasman.nz where you can get matched with a recruitment coordinator to help find you a job.

