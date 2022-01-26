Auckland’s Best Dog-friendly Watering Holes

As we head back into red light restrictions, we’ve got the perfect workaround for heading out with your best bud and not adding to the 100-person limit. Combine hooch and pooch and spoil your pup for being a good boy or girl at these dog-loving establishments.

Ponsonby’s favourite gastropub The Cav has nailed some exquisite deck-terity with a fancy new indoor outdoor area fitting of its local fame. With sweeping views of Auckland City, a little-known secret for locals is that good boys and girls are welcome on board the recently refurbished deck.

While soaking up the serenity, enjoy some deck-adence with options far beyond typical pub fare such as wagyu burgers, Hawkes Bay lamb, or up-levelled takes on classics such as crispy filo cheese cigars and garlic dusted calamari. Whatever your choice of poison (and your dogs), choose from a selection of beers on tap or from the expertly curated wine list.

Inner city haunt and Kingsland favourite, Citizen Park welcomes all fur babies to its urban garden bar – often primed as one of the best in town, with plenty of sun-drenched snoozing spots for leisurely pups.

Not only does it deliver on a prime people (and dog) watching spot, but it also serves up hella good Californian-inspired food, thirst quenching bevvies and all-round good times. Rain or shine, they have you covered (literally) with a retractable roof allowing for optimal entertaining time. Pop along with your furry friends for a long-lunch, afternoon debrief or family meal over a cheeky bevvie or two.

Calling all Eastsiders – head to the Botany Commons for a taste of the high life and copious amounts of dog-friendly fun! Nestled amongst luscious greenery, the gin garden welcomes you and the furry kind come rain or shine. Whatever the occasion, imbibe on a range of craft brews and cocktails or delve deeper into its impressive gin and whisky selection.

Prepare for puppy eyes steering longingly at you when you’re dished up some stellar food from the kitchen, but fret not, staff will help you out with a bowl of the good stuff for your pooch. You’ll find all the classics and with a generous outdoor space, you’ll be friends fur-ever, just remember to observe basic petiquette (who’s a good dog?).

Your furry friend will love tagging along with you to Union Post – a neighbourhood institution servicing Ellerslie’s finest pups for years. Head to the beautiful garden bar, an oasis perched next to the bustling train station for a long lunch, pint after work or weekend brunch.

Bowls and pints at the ready, both pooch and owners can expect to be fully hydrated with a choice of ice-cold craft beer, some of NZ’s finest drops of vino or pure H2O for fido. Only the best elevated pub grub is on offer including delicious sharing plates of lamb shoulder croquettes, tempura prawns and sliders and hearty mains in the form of burgers, tacos and pizzas.

© Scoop Media

