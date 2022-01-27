Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Radar Shows Significant Price Increases On The Horizon

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ has today released its quarterly Retail Radar report, showing that the retail sector will increase prices, supply chain impacts and dissatisfaction with the government approach to COVID-19 continues.

“Inflation is having a significant impact on the retail sector. The latest results from Retail Radar show that in the fourth quarter 57 per cent of retailers increased prices. The impact goes further with nearly three-quarters of retailers expecting to increase prices over the next three months by around 7.5 per cent” says Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford.

“This confirms the move towards higher inflation signalled in today’s Stats NZ release.”

“Unfortunately for the sector costs continue to rise, and after years of absorbing cost increases, these are now being passed onto consumers.”

“During the last quarter, sales were up four per cent compared to the previous year, following a 14 per cent decline in the third quarter on the back of COVID lockdowns. Two-thirds of retailers reported hitting their sales targets for the quarter, while a third did not. Around a quarter of retailers are not confident that they will survive the next 12 months.”

“The sector continues to be dissatisfied with the government’s handling of COVID-19, with 59 per cent of retailers remaining unsatisfied or very unsatisfied.”

You can find the latest Retail Radar Report here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 