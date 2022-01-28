Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists Announced

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:07 am
Press Release: Deloitte New Zealand

Auckland, 28 January – The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2021 showcase the best of New Zealand business and their commercial strength and agility in a year which once again saw much disruption and uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“Many of our finalists have seen success through investing in technology, upskilling their people and embedding their organisation’s purpose and values into all they do.

“They’ve also continued to balance the need to keep a focus on long-term strategies against the need to remain nimble and adjust to the ever-changing environment and emerging challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Deloitte Chief Executive Mike Horne.

Fran O’Sullivan, New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Business Content, has returned as judging convenor for the 32nd year of the awards.

"The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 awards have demonstrated tenacity and true grit with a compelling drive to succeed in the turbulent environment created by COVID-19," said O'Sullivan.

"The strong business performance from all of the finalists is a result not just of leadership from the top, but also a commitment from the staff of enterprises to succeed.”

This year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Cathy Quinn, Ross George, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Joan Withers, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Royal Reed,

Simon Moutter and Ranjna Patel.

"The judging for the Deloitte awards reflected excellence in business in executing plans in the midst of a second year of COVID-19 with new variants, longer lockdowns and tougher ongoing challenges than ever contemplated a year ago,” said Top 200 judge Jonathan Mason.

"While the market as a whole had a difficult year, the most successful NZ businesses added significant value for shareholders in 2021 and positioned themselves to better meet the longer term demands of stakeholders including employees, their communities and, for the country, on issues of environmental and economic sustainability."

The Top 200 awards would not be possible without our exclusive media sponsor NZ Herald Premium and the support of our category sponsors Amazon Web Services, ServiceNow, Tax Traders, Forsyth Barr, The Aotearoa Circle, 2degrees, BusinessNZ, Hobson Leavy and Barfoot & Thompson.

A full list of finalists can be found below. The winners of the 2021 Top 200 awards will be announced on Wednesday 2 March.

2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Award categoryFinalists
Amazon Web Services Company of the Year
  • Freightways
  • Infratil
  • Skellerup Holdings
ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year
  • Naomi James – Refining New Zealand
  • Nick Grayston – The Warehouse Group
  • David Mair – Skellerup Holdings
Tax Traders Chief Financial Officer of the Year
  • William Meek – Mercury
  • Bevan McKenzie – Fletcher Building
  • Graham Leaming – Skellerup Holdings
Forsyth Barr Chairperson of the Year
  • Mark Tume – Infratil
  • Patrick Strange – Auckland International Airport and Chorus
  • Barbara Chapman – New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Genesis Energy
The Aotearoa Circle Sustainable Business Leadership
  • Kathmandu
  • Synlait Milk
  • Lion
2degrees Best Growth Strategy
  • The Warehouse Group
  • Vulcan Steel
  • EBOS Group
BusinessNZ Most Improved Performance
  • PGG Wrightson
  • Fletcher Building
  • New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME)
Young Executive of the Year
  • Renee Mateparae – Spark
  • David Bennett – Ryman Healthcare
  • Ollie Farnsworth – Tourism Holdings Limited
  • Jonti Rhodes – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Barfoot & Thompson Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
  • SkyCity Entertainment Group
  • Fonterra
  • Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
Hobson Leavy Visionary LeaderTo be announced on Wednesday 2 March

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Deloitte New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 