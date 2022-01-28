Lion Selected As A Deloitte Top 200 Finalist For Sustainable Business Leadership

Lion New Zealand has been announced as a Deloitte Top 200 finalist for the @TheAotearoaCircle Sustainable Business Leadership Award.

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and selection as a finalist in the Sustainable Business Leadership category highlights and honours businesses that are working towards creation of long term environmental, social and economic value. The judging criteria considers governance, leadership & accountability, long term perspective and purpose, explicit integration of Environment, Social, Governance considerations, and investments, programs and projects to support sustainable development.

Lion New Zealand Country Director Craig Baldie said: “We are honoured to be selected by as a finalist from among Aotearoa’s most successful companies.

“As the leading manufacturer of alcoholic beverages in NZ, we know our success hinges on our ability to operate in the best interests of society.

“Lion defines its core purpose in terms of the value we deliver to society; we exist to champion sociability and help people live well, with our Leadership Principle do the right thing for the long term, guiding everything we do.

“We recognise the need to move fast on climate change. We have an ambitious carbon reduction strategy and are proud to be Aotearoa’s first large-scale beverage company to be certified Carbon Zero.

“We also continue to up the ante on our commitments to inclusion and diversity, keep the gender pay gap closed, as well as contribute to our communities through our workplace partnerships, volunteering and giving program.

“We extend our congratulations to all the finalists and look forward to The Deloitte Top 200 winners announcement on 2 March.”

About Lion New Zealand

Lion NZ is New Zealand’s leading alcohol beverage company with brands including Speight’s, Steinlager, Mac’s, Panhead, Emerson’s, Wither Hills and Havana Coffee Works. The company employs around 1,000 people across its head office and The Pride in Auckland, Speight's, Emerson’s, Little Creatures and Panhead breweries, the Wither Hills winery and Havana Coffee Works. Lion is proud to be New Zealand’s first large-scale carbon zero certified beverages company, a member of the Climate Leaders Coalition, and has won many awards for embedding flexible working into the business and its action to improve diversity, inclusion and gender pay parity. It is a member of responsible drinking charity Cheers!, runs its own alcohol education platform called Alcohol&Me and provides funding to support the Health Promotion Agency’s moderation programmes. For more information on Lion NZ follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.lionco.com

© Scoop Media

