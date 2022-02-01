Radius Care Appoints New CEO

Radius Care Limited (NZX: RAD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Peskett as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today, 1 February 2022.

Andrew brings extensive experience in the retirement village and aged care industry, having previously been a senior executive at Metlifecare, a leading New Zealand retirement village operator with total assets in excess of $4 billion. After several years working in large London law firms, Andrew returned to New Zealand and joined Metlifecare in 2007, holding roles including Acting Chief Executive Officer, GM Corporate Services, Acting GM Operations and General Counsel & Company Secretary.

Andrew played a significant role in the transition of Metlifecare from listed to private ownership under its new owners, EQT. After helping to design and implement the company’s post-takeover strategic plan, Andrew joined Radius Care as Special Projects Lead in November 2021.

Radius Care’s Executive Chair and Managing Director, Brien Cree said “Andrew’s expertise in retirement villages and proven record as an energetic and results-driven leader will be invaluable to Radius Care as we execute our near-term opportunities and planned growth strategy. He will lead key elements of this strategy including increased ownership of our existing care homes and greenfield and brownfield projects to widen the offering to Radius customers by providing more independent living Occupation Right Agreements (ORAs). Another key element will be portfolio optimisation including increased premium charging and the provision of ORAs on care suites.”

Andrew added “I am delighted to accept the role of CEO at Radius Care and am looking forward to leading the company through its next phase of growth. Radius Care’s vision statement is Exceptional People, Exceptional Care (EPEC). I absolutely support this philosophy and see it as being key to providing long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

