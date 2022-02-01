Overseas Merchandise Trade: December 2021

Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts

This release refers to trade in goods only.

December 2021 monthly values are actual and compared with December 2020.

Goods exports rose $686 million (13 percent) to $6.1 billion.

Goods imports rose $1.2 billion (23 percent) to $6.5 billion

The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $477 million.

Exports to most top trading partners rose.

Imports were up from all top trading partners.

