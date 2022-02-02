Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

10,000 Health Workers To Vote On Strike Action

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 4:13 pm
Press Release: PSA

Negotiations for a collective agreement between 10,000 PSA health workers and DHBs have broken down and union members are to vote on whether to take strike action. Negotiations began in 2020.

The health workers covered by the collective agreement are allied, public health, scientific and technical workers, consisting of over 70 professions.

Sterile sciences technician, Steve says, "We are the most under pressure I have seen in over ten years in the health sector. My department alone is 66% understaffed. On top of that most of my colleagues don’t earn a living wage, and I have to work a second job to ensure that I can support my family.

We are shocked that the DHBs and the Government are happy to make an offer to us that will see us fall thousands of dollars behind our colleagues. All we want is to be paid fairly and feel that we are valued as essential workers. We have exhausted all other options, and a strike is the only remaining option to get the Government to take us seriously."

Laboratory worker Sue agrees, "Laboratory staff are tired. We feel the pressure to deliver fast, accurate results to the New Zealand public. We have shown how amazing, fast, forward thinking and quick to adapt our Medical Laboratory service is.

All I can say about the DHB’s offer is that it’s a joke. We feel undervalued and that our hard work has gone unnoticed. No one is listening to us or taking us seriously."

After over 90 percent of members voted to reject an initial offer in December 2021, the PSA and DHBs met on Wednesday 2 February to continue negotiations. The DHBs presented a new offer but, with a minimal increase on the original offer for a significantly longer term, this fell far short of health workers’ expectations with some describing it as an insult.

PSA organiser Will Matthews expressed his disappointment at today’s offer, "It falls dramatically short of a fair deal. The Government expects these workers to come in every day to protect New Zealand from the pandemic but will not agree to treat them fairly when it comes to pay and working conditions.

My experience with these health workers is that they are committed to serving New Zealanders with the utmost professionalism. Our next steps are a last resort. Considering strike action is not where we wanted to end up."

The result of the vote will be available the week of 14 February 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>


Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 