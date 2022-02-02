Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv Expands Data Centre Thermal Management Portfolio With New High Density Chilled Water Model For SEA, AUS & NZ

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand [February 2, 2022] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, continues to expand its data centre thermal management product portfolio with the launch of the expanded Liebert PCW chilled water range. Designed for medium to large-scale data centres and to support high-density computing, the Liebert PCW now offers up to 250kW of cooling capacity and is available throughout Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Developed by Vertiv’s own research and development team using the latest technologies and performance tested in a GMPI Certified Laboratory, the Liebert PCW’s coil design and airflow optimisation enables it to support high capacities in a compact footprint, to deliver best-in-class cooling performance. Moreover, with the expanded capacity of up to 250kW, the Liebert PCW is able to deliver more cooling power with less footprint due to its space-saving and compact design, while also supporting high return air temperatures and chilled water temperatures for improved efficiency. The family offers other models in capacities from 69.7 to 208.9 KW.

The new PH250 model in the Liebert PCW series has three air flow configrations: down flow and new front and rear supply for non-raised floor applications. The new front and rear flow configurations allow for large airflow capability with no raised floor, bringing customer savings in construction time and operating costs versus adapting to a raised floor installation.

Each Liebert PCW unit comes equipped with the new EBM RadiCal centrifugal fan with EC motor, which delivers optimum cooling with minimum power consumption. Additionally, the integrated Liebert iCOM controller has a new touch screen with complete view of status in single screen, allowing operators to make quick and precise decisions on unit performance.

“As the world continues its digital transformation, the overall market for larger data centres is growing. Additionally, data centres have to be agile and deployed quickly. The release of the expanded Liebert PCW range will give our customers the added flexibility to support high-density computing applications, while meeting their efficiency goals through energy savings. This will certainly address the needs of medium to large scale data centres in the region,” said Rebecca Ng, head of thermal management at Vertiv in Asia.

Vertiv continues to provide innovative thermal management solutions to address the needs of its customers in the region. Among the other thermal management solutions launched this year are the Liebert VIC liquid immersion cooling solution, the Liebert XD family for high heat densities, and the Liebert DM room cooling for small and medium data centres.

To learn more about Vertiv’s thermal management solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

