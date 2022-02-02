Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Arts And Culture Omicron Package Should Be Extended

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Every reason the Government has given for its new arts and culture financial relief package applies to the whole entertainment, events and hospitality sector, says Hospitality NZ.

Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White says that the nation’s hospitality providers, many of them venues for arts and culture, also deserve financial assistance to “cushion the blow”.

“The Government has been actively engaging with the hospitality sector to understand its needs as the pandemic has progressed and should now be responding by delivering much-needed financial relief,” she says.

The Government justified the financial assistance on the basis that the arts and culture sector contributes approximately $10.9 billion to the New Zealand economy, making up about 3.4% of GDP.

Hospitality’s contribution is $6.8b, plus an additional $14.6b via purchases from suppliers and staff spending. In fact, some of the arts and culture GDP contribution is made from performances and exhibitions held at hospitality venues.

“The Red traffic light setting, whilst needed to protect the health and safety of New Zealanders, has had an impact on the livelihoods of those who make a living out of hospitality,” says Julie White.

“That’s why the Government should be committing to financial assistance again for any organisation which has lost money because of public health orders.

“We’re confident that renewed critical support schemes like the wage subsidy and resurgence payment for hospitality will provide some relief and help our wonderful communities of socialisation, entertainment and culture to get back on their feet,” she says.

