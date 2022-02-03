Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pandemic Sees Kiwi Corporates Focus On Giving Back

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 11:53 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Informed by the turbulence of a global pandemic, Kiwi businesses are increasingly looking to community partnerships and humanitarian endeavours to offer a hand up to those that need it the most.

In its recently released 2021 New Zealand Cause Report advisory group JBWere Philanthropic Services found corporate support for community groups is all the more important in a post-pandemic world, where fundraising opportunities are limited by restrictions on face-to-face contact.

“Difficult as it has been for many, the pandemic offers our business the opportunity to lean into challenges facing the country by expanding our social responsibility program,” says Mike Bayley, Bayleys’ managing director.

Bayleys, New Zealand’s largest full-service real estate agency, has recently announced a Platinum Partnership with child health research charity Cure Kids.

“Businesses are more aware of the ability to effect positive change post-COVID, and our elite partnership with Cure Kids speaks to a deeper commitment for Bayleys as a purpose-led organisation focused on giving back to Aotearoa through causes aligned with our people and values,” Bayley says.

With a national network of over 90 offices and 2,000 personnel, Bayleys believes it can help to shape and vastly improve the way children who live with serious health conditions are diagnosed and treated, through sponsorship events and fundraising initiatives.

Despite real estate activity significantly hampered by extended lockdown restrictions, Bayleys acknowledges its unique position as a large and resilient business, supported by the growth of the property sector over the last decade.

The business has recently committed to four elite partnerships with Cure Kids, Live Ocean, The Prince’s Trust and Plunket which galvanizes their focus on giving back. Bayley says the partnership with Cure Kids is driven by aligned philosophies and values, underpinned by the mutual desire to effect positive change for Kiwi families.

Closer to home, Bayley says socially responsible initiatives are equally rewarding for the businesses own team members.

“Community positive projects offer our team a sense of purpose, and the ability to support a cross-section of causes they identify with through shared values, culture and commitment,” he adds.

Cure Kids currently supports $16million of child health research projects.

Since its inception as the Child Health Research Foundation by Rotary in 1971, Cure Kids has become New Zealand’s largest child health research charity, investing in Kiwi research projects that aim to improve, save and extend the lives of children diagnosed with life-impacting health conditions.

Funding from Cure Kids supports a spectrum of child health research projects across mental health, neurological disorders, autism, child cancer, development, obesity, diabetes, and more.

“We are proud to have supported many medical breakthroughs in our 50 years of operation and are committed to delivering better future outcomes for our children. This work is only made possible with the support of generous partners like Bayleys and the New Zealand public,” says Frances Benge, Cure Kids CEO.

“During this pandemic, New Zealand’s team of five million has been working together to protect individuals and families from Covid-19, and there is no reason why we can’t have the same call to action for our vulnerable tamariki. With 40,000 children admitted to hospital every year with completely preventable illnesses, as a country, we need to rally for these children in much the same way,” she adds.

Where the international community is just now starting to quantify the effect of the pandemic on mental health, the emergence of the virus has fostered an environment where communities and organisations are increasingly working together to find solutions – evidenced by the addition of Bayleys as Cure Kids’ latest platinum partner.

 

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>


Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 