Unbound Named In The Top 3% By Google

Digital marketing agency Unbound has not only achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners programme but has been named in the top 3% of partners in New Zealand.

The accolade, which recognizes Unbound as one of Google’s top-performing digital marketing agencies from across the globe, is part of the new Google Partners programme.

Quentin Weber, founder and CEO of Unbound, says the Premiere Partner status reflects the team’s dedication to raising the bar and delivering outstanding results.

“We are committed to understanding our clients’ business and delivering results that matter to them.”

“We are online experts, but our ability to understand what the digital data means for a business and find ways to make a positive difference to the bottom line is what sets us apart,” says Weber.

The agency works with clients around New Zealand and the world, including JB Hi-Fi, Gallagher and Work from Home Desks. With a targeted offering of online advertising (PPC), SEO, conversion rate optimization, analytics and reporting, Weber says they are a true specialist agency.

“We live and breathe digital, and that gives us a real opportunity to be the best at what we do,” says Weber.

The Google Partners programme has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced programme requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

Davang Shah, Senior Director at Google Ads Marketing, says: “Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in New Zealand. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships and helping their current clients to grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”

Unbound is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners programme. This programme is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Unbound

Unbound is a dedicated Digital Marketing agency that helps businesses get more traffic and helps them turn that traffic into sales. Their specialist team crafts high-converting digital ads to target the right customers. They also make sure your website is easy to find and optimised to generate revenue to ensure the best results. Based in the Waikato, Unbound is not limited by geography and services clients both around New Zealand and globally.

