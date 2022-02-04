Phoenix Metalman Continues Rise In NZ’s Recycling Market With Major Acquisition.

General Metal Recyclers (GMR) acquired by Phoenix Metalman

Grows Phoenix Metalman to 126 staff

Creates largest 100% NZ owned metal recycling entity

Sustainability and data at the heart of business

Phoenix Metalman Recycling is pleased to announce the acquisition of General Metal Recyclers Limited (GMR). GMR has 2 sites located in Wellington and Levin, extending Phoenix Metalman’s nationwide recycling presence to 12 sites in total – adding to its 10 locations positioned in: Kamo, Whangarei, West Auckland, Penrose, Otahuhu, East Tamaki, Takanini, Hamilton, Kaiapoi and Christchurch.

Phoenix Metalman’s CEO Eldon Reeve acknowledges the well respected and highly successful business that Managing Director, Julian O’Connell has built up over the past 18 years, and is excited at the opportunity to continue his legacy recycling business, including the 100% NZ owned business model in a market dominated by globally owned organisations.

GMR’s experienced and market leading focus on Health and Safety, staff culture, and transparent metal recycling services combined with specialist knowledge in infrastructure decommissioning and deconstruction, adds considerable skills to the Phoenix Metalman offering. Phoenix Metalman’s staff are their biggest asset, welcoming GMR’s 23 staff into their 100 plus strong team.

As two like-minded businesses; GMR and Phoenix Metalman’s values are one and the same – both committed to the sustainable management of NZ's environment: recycling what they can, diverting waste from Landfills, operating in an environmentally sustainable manner, advocating for intergenerational environmentally sustainable behaviour, whilst ensuring all their staff return home safely.

Hilary West-Reeve, Phoenix Metalman’s Chief Sustainability Officer says, “having recently gained Toitu Envirocare’s Carbon Zero certification, this acquisition will further strengthen our nationwide vertically integrated recycling business managing our emissions by reducing double handling. As we move to electrify our recycling equipment and transportation fleet over time, we are offsetting our direct and indirect carbon emissions during our electrification journey. Every truck kilometre on NZ's roads to collect recyclables from our customers; every equipment movement within our yards and across our client’s demolition sites; every nautical mile of container movement to deliver our recyclables to our local and global recycling partners destination ports – we can make a difference by tracking our products every step of the way to its recycling destination”.

Sustainability data is the new currency of business; Phoenix Metalman owners, Eldon and Hilary are concentrating on leading the recycling industry in the environmental stewardship of an infinitely renewable resource with an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus, delivering recycling

statistics to communicate ESG accountability for businesses and individuals recycling with the Phoenix Metalman team.

About Phoenix Metalman Recycling

Join us fighting for a better world through recycling and sustainability. Phoenix Metal Recycling was originally established in 1985 as Scrap Metal Recyclers (SMR). In 2006, SMR was acquired by ASX-listed CMA Corporation, a global metal recycling company. In 2013, CMA was sold back to NZ owners and management with many years of metal recycling experience and the company rebranded as Phoenix Metal Recyclers. Phoenix Metal Recyclers acquired the Metalman business and have rebranded as Phoenix Metalman Recycling. They are a full service professional metal recycling company exporting to Asian markets where their ferrous and non-ferrous products are further processed into high value products sold throughout the world.

