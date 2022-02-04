ANZLF Welcomes The Resumption Of Trans-Tasman Travel For Kiwis

The Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) welcomed yesterday’s announcement that fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travelers in Australia will be able to return to New Zealand from 1 st March 2022 without entering the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

ANZLF New Zealand Co-chair Greg Lowe said: "This is good news for all the Kiwis who have been stuck in Australia since the New Zealand border closed last July. It is also good news for the 600,000 New Zealanders living in Australia who will be able to travel home to see families and friends and share important occasions, although the initial requirement for 10 days self-isolation is likely to have a dampening effect on travel demand. We encourage New Zealand to reduce the self-isolation period to seven days as soon as possible for travelers from Australia, and to remove it as soon as it is safe to do so."

ANZLF Australia Co-chair Pip Marlow said: "We are keen to see growth in business travel in both directions. Given the close and special relationship between the two countries, we encourage New Zealand to bring forward the entry date for all Australians from July 2022 and to shorten the self-isolation period as soon as possible so that we can get business moving again."

Greg Lowe said, "We are delighted that Prime Minister Ardern intends to take a business delegation to Australia this year. We hope to welcome the Prime Minister and delegation to the next Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum meeting in Sydney on 7 th and 8 th July 2022."

