Insurance Reviews Crucial For Covid

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 7:12 am
Insurance cover reviews are a vital part of managing life in the post covid economy says a leading Canterbury financial adviser and insurance specialist.

Barbara Lee Dickson of The Insurance Ladies has spent over a decade advising on personal and business risk.

“Covid has shown us at a global level how health risks can impact our lives in so many unexpected but significant ways. Right in front of us has been a stark example of how life can change in the blink of an eye and how our finances can change instantly because of that. Covid should be the best motivator to get our life and health insurances sorted out today and keep them sorted going forward.”

Elective surgery delays in the public health sector could be avoided with private medical cover and there is income protection insurance to   buffer against rising mortgage rates.

“New Zealanders have a sort of set and forget mindset about their life and health insurances – it's almost like once you buy it you should never have to think about it again. But life and health insurances are meant to help you maintain your current financial life when bad health things happen. Insurances need to keep pace with your current financial life rather than the one you had when you first bought your insurance. Imagine at 50 having to rely on the income you had when you were 25?” 

Barbara-Lee joined the financial services industry in October 2008 following an extensive career working for various government departments with her last role at the University of Canterbury.    During her time at the University, she began studying through the MBA Programme and realised that she would be well suited to working for herself but the role would have to be about making a difference in people’s lives. 

Over this time, she founded her own company and is the sole Director of The Insurance Ladies Limited.  This company holds a licence to operate from the Financial Markets Authority (FSP715991).  Barbara-Lee is a Licenced Financial Adviser (FSP104067). 

She has a strong background in tailoring individual plans to suit specific needs and prides herself on her commitment to clients.

“There is nothing more satisfying than to put a Protection Plan in place for individuals, families or businesses so that in the event of the unexpected happening, people can still have financial security around their futures and keep their financial dignity at these moments.  People should not lose their homes, lifestyles, or businesses, even if their income stops, either permanently or temporarily.   

“Your adviser isn’t there to sell you something you don’t understand and don’t need, they are there to educate you about your current financial life, the risks to your financial future, and the ways in which you can use insurance to help minimise the impacts of those risks.  Once you know this stuff, you will more likely be asking them to sell you something because you do understand it and you know you need it.”

