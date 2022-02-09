Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SCCG Management And Odds AI Announce Strategic Business Development Partnership For North America

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SCCG Management CEO and Founder, Stephen Crystal announced a partnership with the Sydney, Australia-based company, Odds AI, to provide investment, business development, and strategic advisory services to grow the company within the North American sports wagering markets.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership, "The need for powerful, accurate and scalable automation in sports wagering operations will be the central tool enabling micro markets and in play betting, in a risk-managed, cost-effective manner. AI and machine learning are the means by which we will achieve the high value growth consumers will demand from the sports wagering industry in the years soon to come."

Jack Atkinson, CEO of Odds AI stated, "Odds AI is delighted to be partnering with SCCG. Scaling our current offering and distributing our imminent product roadmap is our major focus and clearly SCCG's expertise in accelerating and facilitating business development progress will help us grow rapidly and substantially increase revenues."

Atkinson added that, "North America is a critical part of our expansion plan which makes SCCG's value-add even more significant when we look to expand beyond European football and into clever micro markets for US sports. SCCG helping fuel Odds AI's growth is an exciting and important step in advance of our Series A round."

Odds AI has been able to establish a sophisticated and cutting-edge odds making process, using advanced Machine Learning, producing provably accurate micro markets which are primed for integration into some of the world's most high-profile sportsbooks. Odds AI's bench strength in project management, marketing, machine learning, mathematics, data analytics, and back-end technology, ensures the ability to scale Odds AI's offerings in terms of its unique betting markets, as well as the sports and leagues covered.

Odds AI has allocated considerable time, energy, and resources towards ensuring seamless integration, in multiple formats, as well as efficient bet settlement services for its customers. The vast majority of Odds AI's bet settlement will be automated through multiple reliable APIs. In short, Odds AI's unique micro markets are highly engaging, integration ready, validated for accuracy, and primed to deliver significant value to customers - playing an important role in enhancing the end user's betting experience. Odds AI is initially giving football betting a significant boost in terms of enriching betting possibilities for the world game, before the company turns its attention to new sports, and pertinently, introducing lucrative micro markets to US sports and the US market.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
New regulations taking effect this weekend will give consumers more information about where their food comes from. From 12 February 2022, businesses must comply with the new Consumer Information Standards... More>>

Contact: Tauhara Project Update
Contact Energy says the development of the new Tauhara geothermal power station near Taupō is progressing well... More>>



Auckland Airport: When Will Self-isolation Go? Airlines Call For More Clarity On Border Plan
International airlines are calling for a clear plan around the removal of self-isolation as a requirement for returning travellers, saying they need more certainty so they can plan to return flying here... More>>



Horticulture: Big Apple Crop Comes With Big Challenges For Industry
New Zealand’s apple and pear crop for 2022 is predicted to reach 601,000 tonnes, closely in line with long term forecasting. Assuming fruit is able to be picked and packed... More>>

Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021
The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 