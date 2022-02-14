WelTec Offers Free Engineering Diploma To Fill Job Shortages

WelTec’s free New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (NZDE) provides work-ready graduates to resource local infrastructure projects.

Chief Executive of the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce Patrick McKibbin says in 2021 the chamber identified that 66% of businesses in the Hutt Valley expect it to be harder to get skilled or specialist employees.

“The shortage of talent is the number one conversation we are having with businesses right now, including engineering firms. We support initiatives such as WelTec’s engineering programme which provides much needed skilled staff to support employers in our region.”

Engineering graduates are in hot demand around Aotearoa, with WelTec’s highly skilled students being sought after by employers on completion of their two years of study.

Head of School of Innovation, Design and Technology at WelTec Mary-Claire Proctor says the school is moving from strength-to-strength with its new focus on innovation.

“This new approach enables students to learn through a contemporary lens and gain valuable skills aligned with the growing needs of the sector.

“Our country has a strong infrastructure development pipeline and a desperate need for engineers. WelTec has a well-established programme with links to employers making the job opportunities for graduates strong and diverse,” says Mary-Claire.

Graduates of WelTec’s NZDE go onto support a range of initiatives nationwide. Recent graduate Tim Tarbotton, 27, is employing specialist skills he learnt in hydrology and wastewater to assess the aftermath of flooding in rural Canterbury as part of his job at Tarbotton Land and Civil in Ashburton.

“I learnt all the hands-on ins and outs at WelTec, and it’s really satisfying putting it into practice now as part of my employment,” says Tim.

Tim always wanted to become a civil engineer and WelTec provided him with the opportunity to gain the skills needed in only two years and for free through the Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund.

“I loved the smaller class sizes and access to tutors. Tutors really got to know us individually which made us comfortable to ask questions and engage.

“I was able to learn in a way that suited me, which meant giving things a go, rather than sitting in a lecture hall with a hundred others,” says Tim.

“It’s great seeing talented young engineers making their way into the industry,” says Stuart Tarbotton, Director of Tarbotton Land and Civil. “There’s plenty of work to go around and with border restrictions in place there are jobs to fill.”

It’s not too late to study WelTec’s New Zealand Diploma in Engineering for free in 2022. Take the first step into an exciting career in a thriving industry. Enrol now over at whitireiaweltec.ac.nz or talk to the friendly advisors on 0800 935 832.

The Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF) runs through to December 2022. Fees-free options available to students re-enrolled in study for 2023.

© Scoop Media

