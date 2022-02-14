Rental Price Indexes: January 2022
Monday, 14 February 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices
that households pay for housing rentals.
Key
facts
Monthly change
In January 2022 compared
with December 2021:
- the index for the stock
measure of rental property prices rose 0.3
percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental
property prices rose 0.7 percent.
Annual
change
In January 2022 compared with January
2021:
- the index for the stock measure of rental
property prices increased 3.6 percent
- the index for
the flow measure of rental property prices increased 5.5
percent.
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
